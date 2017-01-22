Latest News

Sunday, January 22, 2017
   
The province's teachers have reached a tentative agreement with the Nova Scotia government. The Nova Scotia Teachers Union shared the latest development in a news release Friday afternoon. According to that release, the work-to-rule action that began...

The local district commissioner for the Girl Guides of Canada says the organization is unveiling a new program in support of mental health. Lesa Mchugh says that at 6 p.m. Saturday outside the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, Girl Guides will light candles as...

A political expert at StFX says we'll be more affected by the exchange of power in the United States if Donald Trump takes a hands-on approach. Yvon Grenier, a professor of political science, says Trump hasn't really changed his tone from the...

Nova Scotia Midget "X" Hockey League The Antigonish Bulldogs - 4 East Hants - 3 in overtime Corey MacLellan scored two including the overtime winner...singles from Peter Bekkers and Darren Waterman

AUS Men's Hockey StFX X- Men - 3 Moncton Blue Eagles - 2 AUS Basketball Men's Memorial Seahawks - 86 StFX - 83 Women's Memorial Seahawks - 61 StFX - 58 The teams play...

Crossover Ant JR X women - 51 Sackville Storm - 35 The Junior X-Women advance to the Gold medal game Sunday at noon against Pictou Lighting 

