Latest News

Funeral arrangements for the four people killed in a triple murder-suicide in Guysborough Co. have been announced. On Tuesday, 33-year-old Lionel Desmond shot his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his 31-year-old wife Shanna and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah...Read More...
The CEO of Destination Cape Breton says world-class golf has lured many people to Inverness Co. Mary Tulle says visitation to Cape Breton between May and October was up 15 per cent from 2015; visitation was only up four per cent province-wide during the...Read More...
A Mulgrave man charged following a fatal crash will return to court in February. The preliminary hearing for Scott Nicholas Lundrigan got underway Thursday in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court and continued on Friday; it will resume Feb. 3. The 22-year-old...Read More...
A pair of basketball players are the latest StFX Athletes of the Week. X-Men guard Julius Antoine earned male honours for his play in a pair of weekend home wins. He scored 12 points in Friday night's win against Acadia, then scored a game-high 27 and...Read More...
Three junior swimmers from the Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team took part in a competition in Wolfville. The three PHAST members competed in the Acadia Junior Meet on the weekend. Anna Robinson earned four medals- first in the 1,500m freestyle,...Read More...
Pictou Co. Scotians - 3 Antigonish Bulldogs - 2 Antigonish goals: Keith Leadbeater, Logan DeYoung The Bulldogs (8-11-5), who have lost back-to-back games, are second in the Sid Rowe Division with 29 points, 25 points behind the first-place Miners,...Read More...
