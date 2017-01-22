Latest News
Local News
The province's teachers have reached a tentative agreement with the Nova Scotia government. The Nova Scotia Teachers Union shared the latest development in a news release Friday afternoon. According to that release, the work-to-rule action that began...Read More...
The local district commissioner for the Girl Guides of Canada says the organization is unveiling a new program in support of mental health. Lesa Mchugh says that at 6 p.m. Saturday outside the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, Girl Guides will light candles as...Read More...
A political expert at StFX says we'll be more affected by the exchange of power in the United States if Donald Trump takes a hands-on approach. Yvon Grenier, a professor of political science, says Trump hasn't really changed his tone from the...Read More...
Local Sports
Nova Scotia Midget "X" Hockey League The Antigonish Bulldogs - 4 East Hants - 3 in overtime Corey MacLellan scored two including the overtime winner...singles from Peter Bekkers and Darren WatermanRead More...
AUS Men's Hockey StFX X- Men - 3 Moncton Blue Eagles - 2 AUS Basketball Men's Memorial Seahawks - 86 StFX - 83 Women's Memorial Seahawks - 61 StFX - 58 The teams play...Read More...
Crossover Ant JR X women - 51 Sackville Storm - 35 The Junior X-Women advance to the Gold medal game Sunday at noon against Pictou LightingRead More...
- Grand Slam Of Curling Returns in March
September 09, 2016(00:00) - March 20, 2017 (01:00)
- Brett Kissel Live in Port Hawkesbury
September 10, 2016(00:00) - January 30, 2017 (01:00)
- The Peter Show Presented by Theatre Antigonish
September 28, 2016(00:00) - March 11, 2017 (01:00)
- Super Bowl Party & Raffle
December 02, 2016(00:00) - January 31, 2017 (01:00)
- Trivia Night in Port Hawkesbury
January 10, 2017(00:00) - January 29, 2017 (01:00)
- SPCA Refundable Donation
January 17, 2017(00:00) - April 17, 2017 (01:00)