Latest News

Local News

A man charged in relation to an incident at an Inverness Co. campground is scheduled to return to court Thursday. Pius Peter MacDonald, 68, was arrested following an incident at the Ainslie Village Campground in Aug. 2015. MacDonald originally...

Inverness District RCMP say members of their Street Crime Enforcement Unit made four separate drug seizures in a seven-day period earlier in January. Police say they seized cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana in Port Hawkesbury on Jan. 11, after two vehicles...

A woman charged with resisting arrest and a number of weapons offences in relation to a Meat Cove incident has been sentenced. Ingonish RCMP say they got a call regarding a woman pointing a firearm in Aug. 2014. Police say officers and the woman...

Local Sports

Strait Pirates - 5 Cumberland Co. Blues - 4 (OT) Pirates goals: Randon MacKinnon (2), Floyd MacDonald, Joey Ramsay, Mitch Warner (OT winner) The Pirates (11-17-1), who have won three of their last four, are last in the Sid Rowe Division with...

StFX X-Men - 5 Acadia Axemen - 2 StFX goals: Mark Tremaine, Eric Locke, Nathan Pancel, Max Iafrate, Adam Stevens The X-Men (14-9-2), who have won back-to-back games, clinched a playoff spot with the win and Dalhousie's loss to Saint Mary's...

The Strait Pirates have a rare mid-week game in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League. They travel to Springhill to take on the Cumberland Co. Blues. The Pirates (10-17-1), who have won two of their last three, are last in Sid Rowe Division with...

