Latest News

Crown and defence lawyers have made their closing arguments in the preliminary hearing of a 22-year-old man charged following a fatal crash in Inverness Co. Scott Nicholas Lundrigan's matter resumed in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court Friday. The Mulgrave...Read More...
Federal officials have pledged funds to convert a former school bus garage in Guysborough Co. into a fire hall. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was in Sherbrooke on Friday to announce a $242,000 contribution to the Sherbrooke and Area Volunteer Fire Department....Read More...
UNB - 5 StFX X-Men - 3Read More...
St John Sea Dogs - 7 Halifax Mooseheads - 4Read More...
Acadie-Bathurst-6 Screaming Eagles-4Read More...
- Grand Slam Of Curling Returns in March
September 09, 2016(00:00) - March 20, 2017 (01:00)
- The Peter Show Presented by Theatre Antigonish
September 28, 2016(00:00) - March 11, 2017 (01:00)
- SPCA Refundable Donation
January 17, 2017(00:00) - April 17, 2017 (01:00)
- J. Franklin Wright Art Gallery
January 21, 2017(00:00) - February 25, 2017 (01:00)
- Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre Winter-Spring 2017
January 24, 2017(00:00) - April 22, 2017 (01:00)
- Strathspey Sweetheart Soiree
January 25, 2017(00:00) - February 14, 2017 (01:00)