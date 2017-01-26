Latest News
A man charged in relation to an incident at an Inverness Co. campground is scheduled to return to court Thursday. Pius Peter MacDonald, 68, was arrested following an incident at the Ainslie Village Campground in Aug. 2015. MacDonald originally...Read More...
Inverness District RCMP say members of their Street Crime Enforcement Unit made four separate drug seizures in a seven-day period earlier in January. Police say they seized cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana in Port Hawkesbury on Jan. 11, after two vehicles...Read More...
A woman charged with resisting arrest and a number of weapons offences in relation to a Meat Cove incident has been sentenced. Ingonish RCMP say they got a call regarding a woman pointing a firearm in Aug. 2014. Police say officers and the woman...Read More...
Strait Pirates - 5 Cumberland Co. Blues - 4 (OT) Pirates goals: Randon MacKinnon (2), Floyd MacDonald, Joey Ramsay, Mitch Warner (OT winner) The Pirates (11-17-1), who have won three of their last four, are last in the Sid Rowe Division with...Read More...
StFX X-Men - 5 Acadia Axemen - 2 StFX goals: Mark Tremaine, Eric Locke, Nathan Pancel, Max Iafrate, Adam Stevens The X-Men (14-9-2), who have won back-to-back games, clinched a playoff spot with the win and Dalhousie's loss to Saint Mary's...Read More...
The Strait Pirates have a rare mid-week game in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League. They travel to Springhill to take on the Cumberland Co. Blues. The Pirates (10-17-1), who have won two of their last three, are last in Sid Rowe Division with...Read More...
- Grand Slam Of Curling Returns in March
September 09, 2016(00:00) - March 20, 2017 (01:00)
- Brett Kissel Live in Port Hawkesbury
September 10, 2016(00:00) - January 30, 2017 (01:00)
- The Peter Show Presented by Theatre Antigonish
September 28, 2016(00:00) - March 11, 2017 (01:00)
- Super Bowl Party & Raffle
December 02, 2016(00:00) - January 31, 2017 (01:00)
- Trivia Night in Port Hawkesbury
January 10, 2017(00:00) - January 29, 2017 (01:00)
- SPCA Refundable Donation
January 17, 2017(00:00) - April 17, 2017 (01:00)