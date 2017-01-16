Latest News

Monday, January 16, 2017
   
An Antigonish cab driver convicted of sexual assault is appealing the verdict. William Roger MacLellan was found guilty on one count in November; he's due for sentencing on Feb. 17. The 50-year-old filed an appeal in December. The grounds of the...

A woman in Antigonish Co. says her daughter has stayed upbeat throughout her recovery from a scary collision. Five-year-old Maddie MacDonald was hit by a dump truck on Hwy. 4 in Monastery near East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy, and was airlifted...

A day after talks ended...the provincial government and Nova Scotia Teachers Union will resume contract talks on Monday. The two sides reached what they called an impasse on Saturday. However this afternoon the union announced in...

Strait Pirates - 6 Pictou Co. Scotians - 5 The Pirates (8-16-1), who snapped a six-game losing streak, pulled even with the Scotians for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Sid Rowe Division with 24 points, five points back of third-place Antigonish....

Antigonish Bulldogs - 3 Cape Breton West Islanders - 3 Antigonish goals: Brennan MacDonald (2), Andre Julian

Cape Breton Screaming Eagles - 7 Saint John Sea Dogs - 6 Cape Breton goals: Giovanni Fiore (3), Drake Batherson, Olivier LeBlanc, Adam McCormick, Declan Smith St. Andrews' Declan Smith had a two-point night, with a goal and an assist for...

