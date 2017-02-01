Latest News
A woman in the Quad Counties has refunded the money raised in a crowdfunding campaign following a tragedy in Guysborough Co. On Jan. 3 in Upper Big Tracadie, Lionel Desmond fatally shot his daughter Aaliyah, his wife Shanna and his mother Brenda before taking...Read More...
The president of the StFX Students' Union says he and his fellow students are eagerly awaiting a decision from university officials on if an annual hockey game will be held on campus. The BurMac Cup would traditionally be held Wednesday night, the...Read More...
A man from Richmond Co. facing charges in relation to a string of thefts in the Evanston area is scheduled to return to court Wednesday. RCMP arrested Kirk Collier, 21, in August. The Whiteside man faces four counts of theft under $5,000, five...Read More...
Pictou Co. Scotians - 4 Antigonish Bulldogs - 0 The Bulldogs (10-14-6), who had their two-game winning streak snapped, are second in the Sid Rowe Division with 36 points, two points behind the third-place Scotians. Pictou Co. has won three of...Read More...
The Antigonish Bulldogs have a rare Tuesday night game in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League. Antigonish hosts the Pictou Co. Scotians in a make-up game. The Bulldogs (10-13-6), who have won back-to-back games, are second in the Sid Rowe Division...Read More...
The latest StFX athletes of the week have been announced. Angus Rawling, an X-Men track-and-field distance runner, is the male winner after he placed fifth in the 3,000m event and 45th in the 1,500m event at the McGill Team Challenge in Montreal. ...Read More...
