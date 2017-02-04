Saturday, February 04, 2017
   
TEXT_SIZE
the truth about 6 pack abs

Site Search

image image image
Furever Home Friday                    
Read the Full Story
Secret Sound for Subway        
Read the Full Story
Facebook Fanpage Friday  
       
Read the Full Story

Latest News

Move
-

Local News

Top Headline
Other Headlines

Crown and defence lawyers have made their closing arguments in the preliminary hearing of a 22-year-old man charged following a fatal crash in Inverness Co. Scott Nicholas Lundrigan's matter resumed in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court Friday. The Mulgrave...

Read More...

Federal officials have pledged funds to convert a former school bus garage in Guysborough Co. into a fire hall. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was in Sherbrooke on Friday to announce a $242,000 contribution to the Sherbrooke and Area Volunteer Fire Department....

Read More...

A Mulgrave man charged following a fatal single-vehicle crash is back in court. Scott Nicholas Lundrigan's preliminary hearing resumed in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court Friday morning. The 22-year-old was charged following an October 2015 crash on Rte....

Read More...
Move
-

Local Sports

Top Headline
Other Headlines

UNB - 5 StFX X-Men - 3

Read More...

St John Sea Dogs - 7 Halifax Mooseheads - 4

Read More...

Acadie-Bathurst-6 Screaming Eagles-4

Read More...

Hawk Skywatch Weather

View Our Weather Station Data

Follow 101.5 The Hawk
RSS News FeedFacebookTwitterYouTubePodcasts

Now Playing on The Hawk

Angels Losing Sleep
Our Lady Peace

On Now/ Up Next

On Now: Drew Ferguson

Send Us Your

News/Sports Story | Birthday Announcement
Cancellation | Music Request
Community Event | Yardsale

Hawk Neighborhood

View full calendar

Yardsales

There are no upcoming events currently scheduled.
View full calendar

Website Design by ActionWebServices.ca

Login Form