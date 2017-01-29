Latest News
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union is resuming its work-to-rule job action on Monday, saying it has lost confidence in the premier after he said two new days off should be used for marking and classroom preparation. NSTU officials made the announcement Friday...Read More...
Police say an Inverness Co. man found guilty of a trafficking charge in 2013 has been charged with the same offence. Inverness District RCMP say they seized quantities of oxycodone, marijuana, cash, and illegal cigarettes when they searched a home in Waycobah...Read More...
Officials with Elections Nova Scotia have concluded that 11 Richmond Co. municipal officials were unaware that they may have been breaching the Elections Act in relation to a Liberal fundraiser. Former Warden Steve Sampson and nine councillors all bought tickets...Read More...
StFX X-Women -3 UPEI - 1Read More...
At the 22nd annual McGill Team Challenge track and field meet, the X-Women's team placed 10th over all while the X-Men placed 8th over all.Read More...
The Battle of the Quad Counties resumes in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League. The Antigonish Bulldogs (9-13-6) host the Strait Pirates. Richard MacKenzie, the head coach of the Bulldogs, tells The Hawk three important points are on the line...Read More...
- Grand Slam Of Curling Returns in March
September 09, 2016(00:00) - March 20, 2017 (01:00)
- Brett Kissel Live in Port Hawkesbury
September 10, 2016(00:00) - January 30, 2017 (01:00)
- The Peter Show Presented by Theatre Antigonish
September 28, 2016(00:00) - March 11, 2017 (01:00)
- Super Bowl Party & Raffle
December 02, 2016(00:00) - January 31, 2017 (01:00)
- SPCA Refundable Donation
January 17, 2017(00:00) - April 17, 2017 (01:00)
- Kitchen Rackets Masters Concert in St Peters
January 18, 2017(00:00) - February 04, 2017 (01:00)