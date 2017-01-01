Latest News
Port Hawkesbury's mayor says councillors will work with various partners in the new year to make the town's main street safer. Town officials first discussed a facade and streetscaping program for Reeves Street in 2013. Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton
The Strait Regional School Board's superintendent says board officials are taking their time in conducting transportation and boundary reviews in Antigonish. Ford Rice says the board's new long-range outlook will hopefully be passed at the monthly
The mayor of Mulgrave says brokering the town's dissolution will be the main focus in 2017. Ralph Hadley says talks have slowed at the moment because the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board hearings on Mulgrave's dissolution are not scheduled
Cape Breton Screaming Eagles - 5 Halifax Mooseheads - 2 Antigonish's Brad Kennedy scored for the Mooseheads. Antigonish's Blade Mann-Dixon was in the net for the Mooseheads. The Screaming Eagles take the first ever Hurley Cup.
The province's two Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams finish off their home-and-home series in the first-ever Hurley Cup. Antigonish's Brad Kennedy and the Halifax Mooseheads host St. Andrews' Declan Smith and the Cape Breton Screaming
The Outlaws - 3 Pleasantdale - 1 Heatherton - 4 St Croix - 3 in a shootout
- Grand Slam Of Curling Returns in March
September 09, 2016(00:00) - March 20, 2017 (01:00)
- Brett Kissel Live in Port Hawkesbury
September 10, 2016(00:00) - January 30, 2017 (01:00)
- The Peter Show Presented by Theatre Antigonish
September 28, 2016(00:00) - March 11, 2017 (01:00)
- J. Franklin Wright Art Gallery
November 18, 2016(00:00) - January 12, 2017 (01:00)
- 12 Draws of Christmas
November 24, 2016(00:00) - January 08, 2017 (01:00)
- Super Bowl Party & Raffle
December 02, 2016(00:00) - January 31, 2017 (01:00)