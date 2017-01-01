Latest News

Sunday, January 01, 2017
   
Port Hawkesbury's mayor says councillors will work with various partners in the new year to make the town's main street safer. Town officials first discussed a facade and streetscaping program for Reeves Street in 2013. Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton...

The Strait Regional School Board's superintendent says board officials are taking their time in conducting transportation and boundary reviews in Antigonish. Ford Rice says the board's new long-range outlook will hopefully be passed at the monthly...

The mayor of Mulgrave says brokering the town's dissolution will be the main focus in 2017. Ralph Hadley says talks have slowed at the moment because the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board hearings on Mulgrave's dissolution are not scheduled...

Cape Breton Screaming Eagles - 5 Halifax Mooseheads - 2 Antigonish's Brad Kennedy scored for the Mooseheads. Antigonish's Blade Mann-Dixon was in the net for the Mooseheads. The Screaming Eagles take the first ever Hurley Cup.

The province's two Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams finish off their home-and-home series in the first-ever Hurley Cup. Antigonish's Brad Kennedy and the Halifax Mooseheads host St. Andrews' Declan Smith and the Cape Breton Screaming...

The Outlaws - 3 Pleasantdale - 1 Heatherton - 4 St Croix - 3 in a shootout

